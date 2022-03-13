BELOIT - The Beloit Police Department in partnership with Community Action to hold a series of community meetings starting this week to address violent crime, police use of force and other issues.

The first meeting will be from 6 - 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hackett Elementary School, 625 Eighth St.

Another meeting is scheduled for 6 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Merrill Community Center, 1428 Wisconsin Ave.

A third community meeting is set for 6 - 7:30 p.m. March 23 at Hackett Elementery School, 625 Eighth St.

The last community meeting is set for 6 - 7:30 p.m. March 24 at the Merrill Community Center, 1428 Wisconsin Ave.

The first two meetings will focus on the Beloit Police Department’s initiatives to address violent crimes and how the community can assist.

The last two meetings will focus on use of force and the Beloit Police Department’s mental health initiatives. 

For more information, visit the City of Beloit website at www.beloitwi.gov.