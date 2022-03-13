hot Beloit police to host community meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT - The Beloit Police Department in partnership with Community Action to hold a series of community meetings starting this week to address violent crime, police use of force and other issues.The first meeting will be from 6 - 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hackett Elementary School, 625 Eighth St.Another meeting is scheduled for 6 - 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Merrill Community Center, 1428 Wisconsin Ave.A third community meeting is set for 6 - 7:30 p.m. March 23 at Hackett Elementery School, 625 Eighth St.The last community meeting is set for 6 - 7:30 p.m. March 24 at the Merrill Community Center, 1428 Wisconsin Ave.The first two meetings will focus on the Beloit Police Department’s initiatives to address violent crimes and how the community can assist.The last two meetings will focus on use of force and the Beloit Police Department’s mental health initiatives. For more information, visit the City of Beloit website at www.beloitwi.gov. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit Police Department Community Action Use Of Force Violent Crime Hackett Elementary School Merrill Community Center Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now New riverfront development for Beloit eyed People's Convoy draws out supporters in South Beloit Beloit police actively pursuing leads in fatal stabbing case Beloit man accused of his10th OWI Steven Don Hoey Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime