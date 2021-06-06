BELOIT — Beloit police command staff have said the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the police department’s ability to interact with the community, but with conditions continuing to improve, police outreach events will be restarting.
The Beloit Police Department will partner with Community Action of Rock and Walworth counties to hold gatherings to help build a safer community, unify neighborhoods, and work together to stop violence from occurring in the city.
Violent crime, specifically gun-related crime, has increased in Beloit since 2019. In 2021, Beloit police have reported one homicide involving a firearm and eight non-fatal shootings. In 2020, Beloit police investigated 16 non-fatal shootings and two gun-related homicides. Gun violence was up 157% last year from 2019, when the department investigated seven shootings, four of which were homicides, as previously reported by the Beloit Daily News.
Police Chief Andre Sayles said as he began his duties as chief he wanted to restart community programming, something that’s helped the department build in-roads with residents over the years.
“That’s been an invaluable tool for our department,” Sayles said in a past Beloit Daily News interview. “I think we lost some part of our engagement in the community with the pandemic.”
The department will hold two cookouts in June at neighborhood parks. Hot dogs, chips and water will be provided. Community Action Executive Director Marc Perry will facilitate a discussion between Sayles and officers present.
“It is safer now to gather due to the availability of COVID-19 vaccines,” Sayles said. “We want to reunite with our community. Join us for food and an open dialogue about how we can continue to work together to build a stronger partnership.”
The events will be held from 6—7:30 p.m. on June 15 and 16 at Vernon and Summit parks, respectively.
To help encourage neighborhood participation, the City of Beloit Public Works Department will extend the splash pad hours until 7:30 p.m. in each park on the day of the event.