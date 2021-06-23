BELOIT — The Beloit Police Department still needs the community’s help in bringing suspects to justice in two unsolved homicides from October of 2020 and March of this year.
Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said the department was “thankful” for the help investigators received that led to the arrest three suspects in the June 7 fatal shooting of Drevian T. Allen, 25, but stressed there is more work to be done for the families of Chelsey R. Payton, 26, and Jordan Jefferson, 33, as no arrests have yet been made in their cases.
“The City of Beloit Police Department is thankful for the community cooperation as we’ve been able to bring suspects of recent violent crimes into custody,” Sayles said. “We continue to actively investigate these two homicides.”
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News:
Payton, a mother of five, who was described by relatives as “the life of the family” who “rose above obstacles” was fatally shot in the early morning hours of Oct. 3, 2020 near the intersection of Grand and Park avenues. Police say over 100 people were gathered at the intersection when unidentified suspects began firing into the crowd, with Payton being caught in the crossfire.
On March 30, Jefferson was fatally shot in front of a home in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. Police said multiple vehicles were observed in the area prior to, during and after the shooting which was the first homicide in 2021 in Beloit. Relatives said Jefferson was devoted to his family and was “always making people smile and laugh” as the “life of the party.”
In both incidents, no suspects or persons of interest have been publicly identified by the department. Sayles said the department is actively investigating the homicides, but urged the community to come forward.
“We know that there are people who have the information we need; we urge them to come forward and provide us those details so that we can get answers for these two grieving families,” Sayles said.
If you have credible information regarding these incidents, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips can be left online by p3tips.com via gbacrimestoppers.com. The department will work with individuals who come forward to protect identities of those sharing information.