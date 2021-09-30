BELOIT—Longtime Beloit Police Officer Christian Dalton has been named Captain of Patrol of the department, after action by the Beloit Police and Fire Commission.

Capt. Dalton, who joined the department in 2014, was promoted from sergeant, a rank he earned in 2016, to captain of the patrol division.

Capt. Dalton is a U.S. Navy veteran. He has previous law enforcement service with the Wisconsin State Patrol from 2008-2014.