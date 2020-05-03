BELOIT — Beloit police are seeking a suspect in an attempted armed robbery on Thursday of a business in the 1300 block of Madison Road.
The suspect was armed with a knife and left prior to officers arriving on scene. Nothing was stolen and no injuries were reported during the attempted robbery, police said.
The man, believed to be a white male, was pictured on security camera video as wearing a dark blue or black hooded sweatshirt, with a black hat and red bandana covering his face. He also was wearing white gloves.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463 or submit tips through P3 Tips. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-757-2244.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.