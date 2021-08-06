BELOIT - Beloit police are seeking information about an armed robbery that took place Thursday evening at the Citgo Gas Station at 1343 Madison Road.
The robbery occurred at about 10:35 p.m. when the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect fled on foot, according to a news release from the police department.
The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt, a black short-sleeved shirt, black shorts and black shoes. He was wearing glasses and a white face mask and a white headband. He also wore green gloves.
Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463 or go the the Crime Stoppers website at http://gbacrimestoppers.com. Tips also can be submitted directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search "P3 Tips" in your app store.