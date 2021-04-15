BELOIT — Beloit police say they still need help from the community regarding the March 30 homicide on West Grand Avenue and the April 10 non-fatal shooting on Royce Avenue as investigations into both incidents continue.
Command staff said Beloit investigators have received input from the public after making appeals following both incidents, but investigators need additional input from potential witnesses.
“We urge the community to come forward with information,” said Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Lock. “In order to bring the perpetrators of violence in our city to justice, we need the help, collaboration and cooperation of the community members. We need people to speak up if they know something, even if it’s just a small piece of the puzzle.”
Since January of 2021, Beloit police have investigated one gun-related homicide and six non-fatal shootings.
On March 30, a 33-year-old Beloit man was shot and killed at around 11:37 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue.
Police said multiple vehicles were observed in the area prior to, during and after the fatal shooting, and the department is seeking to speak with anyone who may have been driving in the area at around 11:37 p.m. on March 30.
The incident marked the first homicide of 2021, and is one of two unsolved homicides in Beloit since October of 2020 when Chelsey R. Payton, 26, of Beloit, was shot and killed near the intersection of East Grand and Park avenues.
On April 10, a 20-year-old Rockford, Illinois woman was shot and suffered critical injuries in the 1700 block of Royce Avenue. A large disturbance reportedly preceded the shooting.
As of Thursday, no arrests have been made in either the West Grand Avenue or Royce Avenue incidents.
Lock said the department will not be releasing the name of the 33-year-old man who died in the March 30 shooting.
“We will not be releasing the name of the victim as the victim has the right to privacy,” Lock said.
The Beloit Daily News has filed a records request under the Wisconsin Open Records law relating to the Grand Avenue homicide that remains pending with the department.
If you have information regarding this, or any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips can be left online by p3tips.com via gbacrimestoppers.com.