BELOIT—One person is dead and another is injured following a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night at the intersection of Inman Parkway and Prairie Avenue in Beloit, according to Beloit police.
The vehicle rolled over twice and landed on a gas line, which ruptured. One individual was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and another individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Alliant Energy crews shut off the gas line as crews worked to make repairs. Approximately 120 customers had natural gas service interrupted, said Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard.
The victims of the crash had not been identified as of press time.
The Wisconsin State Patrol will conduct accident reconstruction.
