BELOIT - Beloit police are investigating a gunfire incident that was reported around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Bullet casings were found in a driveway in the 700 block of Central Avenue, according to a news release from the Greater Beloit Area Crimestoppers.
A resident had video surveillance footage that showed two black males wearing hooded sweatshirts running northbound toward Emerson Street. One of the subjects was carrying a handgun.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608- 362-7463. Anonymous tips also can be submitted online at http://gbacrimestoppers.com.
