BELOIT—Beloit police successfully resolved a potentially dangerous situation involving a 9-year-old autistic child who pointed a fake handgun at family members and officers on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Beloit Police Department.
The child allegedly chased the family out of the home at around 4:10 p.m. in the 2700 block of Shopiere Road with what appeared to be a firearm.
The family told police they were unaware if the gun was real or fake, and they did not know where the child obtained the weapon. The family was able to get back into the home and locked the child out and called 911.
The child pointed the gun at responding officers as they were setting up a perimeter in the area. The child told officers to shoot, according to reports.
Officers used ballistic shields and less-lethal force to resolve the situation, the release said. The child did not have any significant injuries and was taken to an area hospital for medical clearance and a mental health evaluation.
The department said it would not be releasing the gender or identity of the child.
No arrests or citations have been issued and the investigation remains ongoing, according to Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard.
