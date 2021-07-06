BELOIT – No injuries were reported following a spat of reported gunfire incidents over the Independence Day weekend in Beloit.
In all incidents, no suspect information was available and no arrests were made as of Tuesday morning, Beloit police confirmed.
July 3
Evidence was recovered in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue indicating shots were fired in the area at around 8 a.m.
July 4
Officers returned less than a day later to the 400 block of Harrison Avenue for a report of gunfire that occurred at around 1:48 p.m. Police said a vehicle was shot at and struck multiple times while a person was “just outside of the vehicle." Command staff said the incident appeared to be targeted and not a random act.
At around 7:55 p.m., a Beloit police officer observed a vehicle run a red light near the intersection of Pleasant Street and White Avenue when several gunshots were heard. Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and the occupants told officers they had been leaving Riverside Park when they were shot at. The vehicle was damaged and evidence of gunfire was found in the parking lot of the nearby park.
July 5
A theft of a firearm was reported to police at around 5:23 p.m. in the 1200 block of Dewey Avenue. The reporting person told police that the firearm was stolen from a locked safe, but that the weapon had not been seen since November of 2020.
July 6
A resident reported hearing gunfire at around midnight near the intersection of Moore Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Evidence was recovered at the scene to support the shots fired report.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Anonymous tips also can be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search "P3 Tips" in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.
Residents also can call the Rock County non-emergency line at 608-757-2244.