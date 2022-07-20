BELOIT—Beloit teens scored baskets against Police Captain Christian Dalton, splashed Lieutenant David Elrod and everyone was able to unwind with equipment provided by the Beloit Parks Department REC Mobile.
On Wednesday afternoon, Beloit police officers hosted a community outreach event at Vernon Park and afterwards the Parks and Recreation Department arrived for their second-to-last REC Mobile event of the season.
The outreach event titled, “Speeches at the Splash Pad,” was originally planned to be an event where youth could read poems, speeches and stories they prepared to police officers and their community. This was the second Speeches at the Splash Pad. The first event was held at Summit Park.
There was no material read at this splash pad event, but the police officers made the best of circumstances. There were teens and children already at the park playing in the splash pad and basketball court.
Dalton joined in a few games of basketball and later cooled off in the splash pad. Elrod talked to some parents and helped the children turn on the splash pad, when someone accidentally hit the emergency shut off button.
“Around three youths read their material to the community and department at Summit Park,” Dalton noted. “Myself and Elrod wanted to represent the department in Chief Andre Sayles’ place.”
Sayles was not able to attend the second event and had to attend to other matters.
Police Officer Christopher Hoefs also came to interact with the community around 3 p.m.
Hoefs offered tours of his squad car to children at the park and talked to a few community members.
Mark Preuschl, former Beloit City Council member, was also at the park for the reading. At one point he joined a few children, Dalton and Elrod in the splash pad.
The department talked with the children and parents until 4 p.m. Even though it didn’t pan out as expected, Dalton, Elrod, and Hoefs were able to connect with the community and form memories with the community’s youth.
The next outreach event will be called Conversations Around the Campfire and will take place from 7:30—9 p.m. on Aug 10 at Big Hill Park, 1201 Big Hill Court.
Nicole Yost, Recreation Coordinator for the City of Beloit Parks and Recreation Department, came out with her department’s REC mobile equipment.
The REC Mobile visits a different park in Beloit every Wednesday in July. The event is in celebration of Park and Recreation month.
“We plan to offer this next summer as well,” Yost noted. “The REC Mobile provides a way for children to have uninstructed play with their friends and the community.”
The REC Mobile provides hula hoops, bubble wands, a big parachute, balls, and chalk that are all offered for free to children for a day of play.
The last REC Mobile will take place July 27 at Townview Park from 4:30—6 p.m.