Andre Sayles
Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles stands in front of the Beloit Police Department. His department will be installing and using 14 more cameras equipped with license plate readers throughout the city.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT- Beloit Police Department will add up to 14 more cameras with license plate reading capability at city intersections in the coming year.

The license plate readers will be used to help police locate and apprehend suspects who are wanted on warrants. The technology is not going to be used to catch speeders or other minor offenders.

