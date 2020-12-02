BELOIT—Simple actions like locking car doors or keeping an eye out for “porch pirates” in the neighborhood can help deter thefts, especially around the holidays as more packages are being delivered to doorsteps.
Local authorities are asking residents to be vigilant and take a few key steps toward securing their belongings. In light of COVID-19 as shoppers are increasingly taking their business online, delivery services will be very busy this year.
“Just watch out for your neighbors,” said Beloit Police Sgt. Ryan Flanagan. “We are expecting an uptick in porches getting raided.”
Awareness in one’s neighborhood is important, Flanagan said. He encouraged residents to keep an eye on their neighbor’s houses in case they see someone they don’t recognize taking packages and carrying them down the street.
Flanagan said residents should report any suspicious activity. He added that in a number of porch theft cases, watchful neighbors or home security cameras have helped police locate a suspect.
Often, Flanagan said, would-be thieves will move on empty-handed instead of breaking into vehicles or houses as they are trying to remain quiet.
To deter most thieves, he said residents should lock their houses up at night and keep their car doors locked. In many theft cases, valuables are stolen from unlocked cars.
“They’re looking for easier targets, and it makes it just a little bit harder if they have to bust a window or pop a lock,” Flanagan said.
As residents warm their cars up during the winter, Flanagan said they should leave one pair of keys inside the locked vehicle while it’s running and keep a second set of keys with them.
This can help avoid situations where a suspect might enter a running vehicle and drive away, he said. Such incidents occur in Beloit every year.
In an effort to deter package thefts, Flanagan said residents can try one of a few things:
- Have packages delivered to your workplace.
- Ask a trusted neighbor to watch out for your deliveries and keep the items safe with them until you get home.
- Residents could also share a garage code with a trusted neighbor and ask them to move their packages inside for temporary safekeeping.
- Request tracking and notifications for when packages are delivered.
- Leave special instructions for the deliverer to follow, such as placing boxes under the porch or behind the house where they are less visible.
- Schedule all deliveries to arrive on a day when you are most likely to be at home.
“Any of those methods can be something to slow down someone who is just looking,” Flanagan said.