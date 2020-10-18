BELOIT—No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a house and caught fire on Sunday in the 1600 block of McKinley Avenue, according to the Beloit Police Department
Police and fire units from Beloit and Town of Beloit responded just before 8 a.m. and found a black Ford Fusion in the front lawn of the home on fire. The vehicle is assumed to have caught fire after colliding with the front porch area of the residence.
“The car did start on fire, but our (fire department) did a great job and got it out quickly before there was much damage to the house,” said Beloit Police Sgt. Ryan Flanagan in a Beloit Police Department Facebook post. “We thank all of the citizens that stopped to make sure that everyone in the vehicle and the house were safe.”
Flanagan said a 16-year-old male was cited for reckless driving and driving without a license or insurance.