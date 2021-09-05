BELOIT — Beloit police are now investigating the city's fourth homicide of 2021, doubling last year's grim total, after a 19-year-old male was found fatally shot on Portland Avenue on Sunday morning.
Officers responded at around 7:53 a.m. to the 300 block of Portland Avenue following a report of a person down in the area. Officers found a 19-year-old male deceased between two houses who had been fatally struck by gunfire, according to Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles.
Sayles said it was unclear when the teen was shot, but noted that investigators were looking into a string of events over the last 72 hours that may be related to the incident.
"We are fresh in the investigation," Sayles said. "Our officers are collecting evidence and will be following up on leads as the case progresses."
No suspect or suspects have been identified.
"I think one is too many," Sayles said in reference to the homicide. "It's unfortunate that we have people out here possessing guns illegally or stealing firearms and taking loved ones away from their families. We are out actively seeking justice for those harmed by gunfire in the City of Beloit."
Sayles added it was too soon to tell if the most recent shooting was connected to the Aug. 20 weekend gun violence that saw a 20-year-old Beloit man fatally shot in the 1800 block of Fayette Avenue.
As of Sunday, 17 shootings have been reported in Beloit this year, including four homicides. The total number of homicides doubles last year's homicide figures and matches the city's total in 2019.
Gun violence has spiked in Beloit and nationwide since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, gun violence in Beloit jumped 157% from 2019.
In 2020, 18 shootings, including two homicides, were investigated by police compared to seven shootings in 2019, four of which were homicides.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact authorities at the Rock County nonemergency line at 608-757-2244 or through the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips can also be left online at www.p3tips.com.