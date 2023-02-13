hot Beloit police investigate 'threat' at high school Jacob Roushia Jacob Roushia Reporter Author email Feb 13, 2023 Feb 13, 2023 Updated 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Beloit Memorial High School at 1225 Fourth St. is seen in this file photo. File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT- Beloit police are investigating an incident involving a 16-year-old Beloit Memorial High School student involved in an incident involving some type of threat. At 12:28 p.m. on Feb. 6, an incident on Fourth Street that was labeled as a “bomb threat or attack,” according to the Beloit Police Department's daily media report.“It was related to the school, but was quickly determined not to be a credible threat,” explained Laurie Hazeltine, administrative assistant with the Beloit Police Department.Hazeltine said the incident was not a bomb threat and no arrest was made.“Threats regarding a school are always taken seriously and thoroughly investigated by our department,” Hazeltine said. “Following the investigation, no arrest was made."Discipline of the student was handled by the school, Hazeltine said.The case is still open and the police department can not comment further, Hazeltine said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Beloit Threat Beloit Memorial High School Beloit Police Department Jacob Roushia Reporter Author email Follow Jacob Roushia Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Rock Bar & Grill in Beloit plans renovations Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week Town of Beloit fire official shares his story about PTSD to help others Name of woman who died in Rock County Jail released Rockford woman dies in Walworth County crash Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime