BELOIT - Beloit police are investigating a home invasion which was reported on Nov. 18.
The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Indian Road, according to Beloit police. The homeowner and his wife heard footsteps coming from their upper level and he went upstairs to check the residence. Two mail subjects pushed past him on the stairs, and went out the back door. A newer white SUV was seen going eastbound toward Milwaukee Road.
The suspects were described as white males, approximately 5 foot, 8 inches to 5 foot, 10 inches tall, in their early 20s, wearing all black clothing and face masks.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.