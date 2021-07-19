BELOIT—No injuries were reported following a string of gun-related crimes over the weekend, according to the Beloit Police Department.
July 16
A home was struck by gunfire in the 200 block of Merrill Street at 12:54 p.m.
At around 11:01 p.m., officers received a report of a road rage incident on Olympian Boulevard when another vehicle was following a vehicle closely. The suspect’s vehicle pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle and a passenger pointed a handgun at the victim.
July 17
At around 5:23 p.m.,the Beloit Police Department’s Violent Crimes and Interdiction Team observed a suspect who had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest at an apartment in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue. While a perimeter was being established, the suspect, Jordan Darden-Harrell, 24, attempted to flee. He was armed with a handgun and was safely taken into custody on eight counts of felony bail jumping and a possible charge of carrying a concealed weapon.
At around 11:57 p.m., gunfire was reported near the Mill Street public parking lot on Broad Street. Upon arrival, officers found multiple bullet casings and a trail of broken vehicle glass in the parking area directly behind a business in the area.
July 18
An officer reported hearing gunshots at around 1:14 a.m. in the 2600 block of Colley Road. Evidence was recovered, however nothing was struck and no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes should call Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Tips also can be left online at www.gbacrimestoppers.com/ or directly at www.p3tips.com/482.