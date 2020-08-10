BELOIT — No injuries were reported or suspects arrested following three reports of gunfire in Beloit over the weekend, according to Beloit police.
Broad and Short Street
An officer was on patrol in the area and heard three gunshots at 1:31 a.m. Saturday. The officer then noticed several vehicles fleeing a bar parking lot in the 200 block of Short Street.
500 block of Highland Avenue
Multiple callers reported hearing shots in the 500 block of Highland Avenue at 2:36 a.m. on Saturday. Officers located fired cartridge casings in the road. An unoccupied vehicle was struck twice.
1900 block of Frederick Street
A house was struck several times in the 1900 block of Frederick Street at 11:22 p.m. Saturday and multiple cartridge casings were found in the area.