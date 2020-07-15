BELOIT - Beloit police are searching for suspects involved in a reported home invasion and theft that occurred on July 7.
At about 3 p.m., a minor female was in her home in the 900 block of Oak Street when she heard someone in the living rooms. She saw a teenage black male who pointed a firearm at her. The girl was able to lock herself in her room and hid in her closet until the suspect left with two other black males who were waiting outside. The suspects left with two laptop computers and multiple pairs of shoes.
The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 17 years old, around 6 feet tall, skinny but of a muscular build, with a 1-2 inch Afro with faded sides. He was wearing a white shirt, ripped bleached blue jeans, and red and black Nike shoes. The two black males waiting outside were described as being in their teens.
Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
