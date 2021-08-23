BELOIT — Four suspects in one of three shootings reported between Friday and Sunday have been identified by the Beloit Police Department while no suspects have been named in the fatal shooting on Fayette Avenue.
Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said during a news conference on Monday the department investigated three shootings and six reports of shots fired across the City of Beloit in a 72 hour period over the weekend.
“The acts of violence over the last 72 hours will not be tolerated in the City of Beloit,” Sayles said. “This is unacceptable. I would like to say that a small fraction of Beloit residents are responsible for the acts that are occurring. To those individuals, the Beloit Police Department is coming at you full force. To residents, please trust in us and understand we are working tirelessly to ensure these acts of violence do not occur any longer.
"My department and staff will come up with investigative techniques and tactics to bring these individuals to justice," Sayles continued. "We are currently working on changing the hours of our detective bureau and teaming up with other local agencies who have also suffered from the increase in gun violence."
At around 9:18 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 1800 block of Fayette Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers found a 20-year-old Beloit man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Life saving efforts were made and the man was transported to a local hostel where he later died.
“This is a current homicide investigation,” Sayles said. “Our detectives are actively working on this case, and they worked throughout the weekend and will continue to work until we bring justice to the family of the victim. The City of Beloit Police Department offers its condolences to the family and we will continue to work hard to make sure that justice is brought forward.”
Less than two hours later at around 11 p.m., another shooting was reported in the 600 block of Woodward Avenue. At the scene, officers found a 25-year-old Beloit woman had been struck by gunfire with non-life threatening injuries. Two other individuals were injured at the scene but not by gunfire, Sayles confirmed, noting that a 30-year-old woman fell off an e-scooter during the incident. A third individual received minor abrasions and both individuals were treated and released.
The department initially announced the Fayette Avenue and Woodward Avenue shootings appeared related, with Sayles saying on Monday that a suspect vehicle was seen at both locations — prompting the connection. A description of the vehicle is being withheld for the time being, with investigators still following leads in the case, Sayles said.
A third shooting was reported at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue. Two people, a 27-year-old Beloit woman and a 48-year-old Beloit man were injured by gunfire. A suspect vehicle was spotted in the area and a brief police chase followed.
The pursuit resulted in the arrest of four individuals, some of whom had alleged past ties to other gun-related crimes in Beloit, Sayles said.
Tarious L. Armstrong, 19, Steve A. Brock, 23, Raymond J. Gosha, 21, and Garrett X. Rocha, 22, all were arrested on possible attempted homicide and drug charges.
Armstrong was arrested on three counts of attempted homicide as a party to a crime; Brock was arrested on three counts of attempted homicide as a party to a crime and felon in possession of a firearm; Gosha was arrested on three counts of attempted homicide as a party to a crime, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of cocaine, resist/obstruct, and felony bail jumping; and Rock was arrested on three counts of attempted homicide as a party to a crime and felon in possession of a firearm and a parole hold from the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to Beloit police.
A fifth suspect remains at large and is being sought by the department, Sayles said.
Sayles declined to comment on the nature of the shootings or possible motives, saying the department was unaware of any potential connections to possible gang-related activity or territorial dispute.
The shootings were not drive-by shooting incidents, Sayles added.
To the general public, Sayles urged those with information to come forward.
“There are individuals out there with the information that we need to make sure that we bring these individuals to justice,” Sayles said. “Please help us out. I understand the culture of no snitching but as we can see there are young people in the City of Beloit and County of Rock that are losing their lives.”
If anyone has information pertaining to this ongoing investigation, please contact the Beloit Police Department at 608-364-6801 or contact the department through the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.