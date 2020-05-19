BELOIT – Beloit police are looking for a 25-year-old Beloit man who was allegedly involved in a non-fatal shooting Saturday, and police identified the victim of the shooting.
Isaiah Evans is being sought in relation to the May 16 shooting at Keeler and Dewey avenues that left Denzen Jones, 37, injured. Jones received non-life threatening injuries, police say.
Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard said Jones has been released from a local hospital.
Police said Evans should be considered armed and dangerous. Evans was on a two-year probation sentence at the time of the shooting after pleading guilty in July of 2019 to obstructing an officer, Rock County Circuit Court records indicate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department via the non-emergency number at 608-757-2244. Tips can also be given to the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463 or online at gbacrimestoppers.com.
