BELOIT – Beloit police have identified the woman who was shot while in her Ninth Street home on July 11.
Divine I. Allen, 21, was named as the victim in the shooting that occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Ninth Street on Saturday.
Allen was treated and released from a hospital after suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.
The department is not releasing suspect information, Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard said.
No arrests have been made in the case.
