BELOIT—Beloit police have identified the Janesville man who died Tuesday following a rollover crash at the intersection of Inman Parkway and Prairie Avenue in Beloit.
Epigmenio C. Olvera, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred at around 7:11 p.m.
Another man, a 33-year-old from Janesville, was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
A witness told police that the vehicle Olvera was driving “squealed its tires, took off at a high rate of speed, lost control and flipped twice before landing on a gas line, rupturing it.”
Around 116 Alliant Energy natural gas customers were without gas service following the crash that resulted in Olvera’s vehicle striking a gas regulator station.
A gas regulator station in an above-ground grouping of piping and valves that regulates the pressure of gas, said Alliant Energy Communications Partner Scott Reigstad.
Customers in the subdivision and two streets just to the north of East Inman Parkway were affected. Repairs were completed at around 3 a.m. Wednesday by Alliant crews, with Beloit technicians visiting homes impacted by the outage to restart gas services.
“If impacted customers are not home when we visit, we will leave door hangers so they can call when they return to set up an appointment to relight service,” Reigstad said. “Customers can also call 1-800-255-4268 to set up appointments for relights.”
Olvera’s death remains under investigation by the Beloit Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.
