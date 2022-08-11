Adrian Boeter and Hudson Visgar roast their marshmallows with the help of Beloit Police Officer Darryl Thornton Wednesday at Big Hill Park. Boeter and Visgar and their parents came out to the first Conversations Around the Campfire event.
Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News The Beloit Police Department and community members came together for Conversation at the Park on Wednesday at Big Hill Park. Shown in this photo are, back row from left: Officer Darryl Thornton, Patrick Rochester, Micheal Boegar and Patrol Sergeant Jaime Linder. Front row from left are: Adrian Beogar and Hudson Visgar.
BELOIT—Police officers and families gathered around the campfire at Big Hill Park Wednesday to roast marshmallows and spark conversations.
The Beloit Police Department hosted the event as a way to engage with people in the community and build relationships with residents. It marked the third community outreach event that the Beloit Police Department hosted this summer.
The previous two events were Speeches at the Splash Pad that happened at Summit Park and Vernon Park in June and July. These events centered around youth telling their stories and giving speeches. The events also involved activities for young people.
At the Summit Park event several teens told their stories. While at Vernon Park the officers played basketball and talked to community members.
Police Chief Andre Sayles proposed these events to connect with the community. Sayles was at the campfire event and at the Summit Park event.
“The community outreach events have gone pretty well,” Sayles noted. “When you have events like this the community wants to see how involved the police department actually is and we think we made a difference. The number of people coming out has increased after every event and this gives us hope for future events.”
Sayles and his department are brainstorming future community outreach events for the winter months.
“I noticed we haven’t really offered any community outreach events in the winter season and am looking to change that,” Sayles noted.
There were several families that came out to the event to roast marshmallows and meet the police officers.
“We have been to several community outreach events,” said Amber Parish, a community member. “It’s nice to bring the family and connect with the community.”
Two officers, Darryl Thornton and Steve Herrera, who are new to community outreach events, hope they can come out again.
“It’s nice to have these events so we can show the department in a different light,” Thornton noted. “Last week, Herrera and I went to one of the block parties for National Night Out. It was a great feeling to connect with the community.”
Herrera joined the Beloit Police Department in July and was excited to connect with the community.
“Going off of what Thornton said, it’s important to show the community that we are just like them and are here to help,” Herrera noted.
Patrol Sergeant Jaime Linder was passing out stickers and in charge of the smore station.
“Events like these are my favorite part of my job,” Linder noted. “I love being able to be able to talk to the community and interact with them in a positive light.”
Linder talked to children about the upcoming school year and Thornton spoke to parents about where he grew up.
City Council member, Sherry Blakeley, came out to the event to talk with some officers and the families.
The Beloit Police Department is looking to continue community outreach events in the future.