BELOIT – The Beloit Police Department recently honored longtime members for their distinguished years of service in the department.
Those recently honored include:
20 Years
Patrol Officer Bao Bui
Detective Amber Davies
Sgt. Ryan Flanagan
Patrol Officer Thomas Halvorsen*
Patrol Officer Mark Driscoll
Patrol Officer Blaine Oxenreider
15 Years
Lt. David Elrod*
Patrol Officer Robert Lynn*
Patrol Officer Kevin Witte*
Sgt. Brian Daugherty*
Capt. Andre Sayles
Detective Patrick Mackey
Detective Nathan Adams
10 Years
Sgt. Jamie Linder
Detective Eric Schoonover
Lt. Chris Eberhardt
5 Years
Sgt. Christian Dalton*
Officer Cole Miller
Officer Kayla Glass
Evidence Custodian Frank Millard*
*indicates service year obtained in 2019