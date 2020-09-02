service

Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski (left) congratulates Sgt. Ryan Flanagan on his 20 years of service in the department. Other members recognized for 20 years of service include Patrol Officer Bao Bui, Detective Amber Davies, Patrol Officer Thomas Halvorsen, Patrol Officer Mark Driscoll and Patrol Officer Blaine Oxenreider

 Photo provided

BELOIT – The Beloit Police Department recently honored longtime members for their distinguished years of service in the department.

Those recently honored include:

20 Years

Patrol Officer Bao Bui

Detective Amber Davies

Sgt. Ryan Flanagan

Patrol Officer Thomas Halvorsen*

Patrol Officer Mark Driscoll

Patrol Officer Blaine Oxenreider

15 Years

Lt. David Elrod*

Patrol Officer Robert Lynn*

Patrol Officer Kevin Witte*

Sgt. Brian Daugherty*

Capt. Andre Sayles

Detective Patrick Mackey

Detective Nathan Adams

10 Years

Sgt. Jamie Linder

Detective Eric Schoonover

Lt. Chris Eberhardt

5 Years

Sgt. Christian Dalton*

Officer Cole Miller

Officer Kayla Glass

Evidence Custodian Frank Millard*

*indicates service year obtained in 2019

