BELOIT—Beloit police have released the description of a suspect the department believes is responsible for the non-fatal shooting of a Beloit teen on July 23.
On Wednesday, the department said the suspect is a teen between the ages of 14 and 16 last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt and black jogging-type pants, thin mustache, with a thin build and wearing red shorts or underwear seen in the back above the pants. The suspect was seen last on a purple mountain bike.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, a 17-year-old victim reported being outside on his porch when he heard gunshots in the area. The victim then was shot once in the right hand. The victim was treated at a local hospital and released.
Beloit police say the home was struck three times by gunfire.
In 2021, 10 non-fatal shootings and two gun-related homicides have occurred in Beloit.
If anyone has information about this or any crime, they can call police at 608-757-2244 or submit a tip to the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=482.