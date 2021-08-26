BELOIT - An unidentified suspect broke multiple windows at downtown businesses in Beloit on Aug. 26, according to the Beloit Police Department.
An individual came to a business in the 1100 block of Broad Street and broke a window sometime after midnight on Wednesday.
It does not appear that the building was entered, police said.
Another business in the 1100 block of Broad Street reported that a window was broken at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday.
The suspect left the scene without taking anything, police added.