BELOIT—Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles and other officials from the Beloit Police Department explained the department’s policies and training regarding use of force and handling of those with mental health issues during a presentation Thursday.
Training, tactics and accountability procedures were described during the public meeting at the Merrill Community Center. It was one of a series of meetings the police department has been holding to keep the public informed.
Sayles said for 14 years he has been a use of force instructor for law enforcement officers in Wisconsin. He said the department has been emphasizing de-escalation of situations to avoid use of force when engaging with people at the scenes where police have been called.
He said police are human and there have been mistakes in the past, but those cannot be changed now.
“We acknowledge history, but we need not be a prisoner to it,” Sayles said. “I can’t change something that happened in 1987.”
One area the department has been paying close attention to is engagements with people who may have mental health issues. The department has been working with many mental health agencies in the county and the area. Officers are asked to slow down and assess their options when dealing with those with mental health issues.
The officers also network with health agencies who may identify a relative or counselor who may be able to talk to an individual with a mental health issue and calm them down.
“A lot of what you’re hearing is communication, communication, communication,” Sayles said.
One of the ways the department has been striving to rely less on use of force is by tracking how often officers put their hands on a subject.
Sayles said in 2021 the Beloit Police Department responed to 57,763 calls for service and officers in the department made 2,371 arrests. In 2021, officers were involved in 140 use of force incidents.
Sayles said the department defines use of force as an officer placing hands on a subject. He noted that is not the normal definition among law enforcement agencies, but he wanted to track all incidents to get an idea where the department stood. He said to be realistic, about 50 of the 140 incidents recorded in 2021 were actual use of force incidents.
He noted about 45 incidents involve stabilization, where an officer placed a subject against a wall or a car. There were 19 incidents of wrist compressions or wrist bending. There were 12 incidents where tasers were used and one incident when pepper spray was used. There was one incident where a subject was shot by an officer.
The department also tracks the race, age and gender of those police arrested in 2021. Last year police arrested 811 Black males, 749 White males and 87 Hispanic males.
The department arrested 271 Black females, 408 White females and 18 Hispanic females.
Sayles said he wants to be transparent with people to inspire trust in the public. As part of that, he noted the police wear body cameras to record their actions during arrests. He also said he welcomes people to record their actions with their phone cameras, but he asks that they keep their distance so they do not hinder an arrest.
He also said if anyone believes an officer in the Beloit department acted inappropriately, they can bring a complaint to the superior officers in the department. A review will be conducted and if necessary further inquiries and investigations will take place.