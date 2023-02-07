BELOIT- The Beloit Police Department will be bringing back its chaplaincy program in the spring.
“We have not had a chaplaincy program in at least five years, when the previous police chief (David Zibolski) canceled the program,” said Chris Eberhardt, Lieutenant with the Beloit Police Department. “When Chief Andre Sayles got the job, starting back up the chaplaincy program was one of his goals.”
There are many different roles that a police chaplain can offer the community and officers. Some of their duties include notifying families if an officer gets injured in the line of duty, counseling officers or staff on personal matters, and attending community events.
“A police chaplain is the middleman between the police and the community that serves both parties,” Eberhardt said. “Recently our crime rates have gone down and we have had a really good year, but when serious crimes do occur, we like to have them on scene.”
A police chaplain can be that confidential resource for police to use to discuss mental issues on the job.
“Police officers are not allowed to discuss ongoing cases and what happens on the job at home or to their friends,” Eberhardt said. “A chaplain can provide that resource to help officers work through things.”
The Beloit Police Department is looking to hire six volunteer police chaplains.
“Each police chaplain would go through a 40-hour chaplain training program prior to taking the job,” Eberhardt said. “Even though we are not a large department, we thought if we only had one chaplain we would run them ragged.”
The police department staff had started to reach out to local churches for interested volunteers.
Eberhardt said the department plans to post the available chaplain positions on the police department’s Facebook page this week.
“We will keep the job posting open until March 3 and conduct interviews on March 8,” he said.
Sayles and the department hopes to keep the program as a permanent part of the police department, Eberhardt said.
Other local police departments have used or have police chaplaincy programs, including the South Beloit Police Department.
Dan Herman, the former pastor for the Old Stone Church in Rockton, is the current police chaplain for the South Beloit Police Department.
“We have a phenomenal police chaplain,” said South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman. “Chaplain Herman is a huge asset to our department. He is also very involved and conducts many ride alongs with our staff. He is also a chaplain for the Rockton police and fire departments.”
Herman is also the fire and police chaplain for Rockford and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office Chaplain.