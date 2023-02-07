Andre Sayles
One of Police Chef Andre Sayle’s goals to bring back the police chaplaincy program will soon be a reality. The department is looking to bring on six police chaplains for the department.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT- The Beloit Police Department will be bringing back its chaplaincy program in the spring.

“We have not had a chaplaincy program in at least five years, when the previous police chief (David Zibolski) canceled the program,” said Chris Eberhardt, Lieutenant with the Beloit Police Department. “When Chief Andre Sayles got the job, starting back up the chaplaincy program was one of his goals.”

