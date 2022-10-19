The Beloit Police Department and the School District of Beloit have come to an agreement that the school district will pay the salaries of crossing guards. The police department has been reimbursing the district for crossing guard pay.
BELOIT—The Beloit School District soon will take the sole financial responsibility of paying for crossing guards at Beloit schools.
The Beloit City Council recently approved an intergovernmental agreement between the Beloit Police Department and the School District of Beloit.
Previously the Beloit Police Department would reimburse the Beloit School District for crossing guard pay every year.
This new agreement puts in place a payment schedule over a three year period between the police department and the school district. Over the next three years the police department will distribute less and less money towards crossing guards salaries, with the school district paying more each year.
In the 2022-2023 school year the school district will receive $30,000 for crossing guards. In the following school year the district will receive $20,000 and in the 2024-2025 school year the district will receive $10,000 from the police department’s funds.
Once the three year period is up, the school district will be responsible for the full cost of employing crossing guards within the school district.
In the previous three year agreement from 2019-2022, the school district billed the police department a maximum of $47,000 a year.
Previously the school district would hire and train the crossing guards, but the police department would pay the employees’ salaries, according to Sarah Lock, Director of Strategic Communications for the City of Beloit.
In the previous intergovernmental agreement approved in 2019, the city was responsible for providing the crossing guards with uniforms and equipment.
“Years ago, the City of Beloit employed the adult crossing guards,” Lock said. “At some point in time, the School District of Beloit took over the employment of the adult crossing guard with the City of Beloit continuing to fund the crossing guards.”
After the police department looked at the budget for 2023, they approached the school district on coming to a compromise going forward.
“It was an antiquated and outdated system that had the police department and city paying for the school cross guards,” said Beloit Assistant Police Chief Thomas Stigler. “We talked with the school district and they agreed with the new arrangement.”
Future yearly budgets will be affected for the City of Beloit and School District of Beloit.
It is currently unknown how this will affect the school district’s budget going forward, but the school district has agreed to the arrangement prior to it being brought to the attention of the city council.
One constant that will not change going forward is the placement of the school crossing guards. The school district will continue to consult with the police department on the placement of the crossing guards.