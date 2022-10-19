Crossing guards do it for kids

The Beloit Police Department and the School District of Beloit have come to an agreement that the school district will pay the salaries of crossing guards. The police department has been reimbursing the district for crossing guard pay.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT—The Beloit School District soon will take the sole financial responsibility of paying for crossing guards at Beloit schools.

The Beloit City Council recently approved an intergovernmental agreement between the Beloit Police Department and the School District of Beloit.