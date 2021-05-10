BELOIT—Newly-appointed Beloit Police Department Chief Andre Sayles will be sworn in during a ceremony on May 13 in Riverside Park.
The formal ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park.
Sayles, who has been in serving as Beloit police chief since April 19, was officially sworn in last month but the city held off on hosting a public event in order to better plan a ceremony that could account for proper social distancing measures.
Following opening comments by City Manager Lori Curtis Luther, the chief will be sworn in by Sgt. Ryan Flanagan. Chief Sayles’ badge will be pinned on by his wife, Kristin Sayles. The Oath of Honor will be administered by Capt. Daniel Molland.