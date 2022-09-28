Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles and Police and Fire Commission President Ron Watson speak at a Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) class focused on challenges facing communities and police departments on Wednesday at First Congregational Church.
BELOIT—Police Chief Andre Sayles discussed new technology that is helping police do their job as well as challenges facing police across the country during a Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) class on Wednesday at First Congregational Church.
Ron Watson, Beloit Police and Fire Commission President, interviewed Sayles covering key issues challenging police departments locally and at the national level.
Watson is a Health and Society and Political Science associate professor at Beloit College and co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement in Beloit.
Sayles is Beloit’s first Black police chief and was appointed in April of 2021.
Sayles discussed new crime-fighting technology that is being introduced in Beloit, including new license plate reading cameras that are being installed at some intersections.
“The city will be adding six more cameras to intersections tomorrow,” Sayles said. “We will be trying to add as many cameras to different intersections as we can.”
These cameras are able to send and receive license plate information.
“We plan to eventually add fiber capabilities that would connect our cameras to local police departments like Rockton,” Sayles explained. “That way we would get notified if a suspect drives through Rockton or other communities.”
The police department will be able to use this to catch wanted suspects in a quicker and more efficient manner.
“The cameras will not be used for traffic stops or violations,” Sayles said. “I leave that up to my patrol officers that are on the scene.”
Watson brought up the shooting that occurred in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24.
“As a parent, I shuttered watching the inaction of police in that situation,” Watson said. “How would the Beloit Police Department react in an active shooting situation?”
The Beloit Police Department has three school resource officers located at two intermediate schools as well as at Beloit Memorial High School.
“It was sad to see the lack of action taken by any of the officers, especially the command on scene, at Ross Elementary,” Sayles explained. “If a situation like that would occur one of the school resource officers would go directly to the threat. Beloit police officers would be on scene swiftly and efficiently going directly to the threat.”
Other topics included providing police officers with mental health training and training on when use of force is appropriate.
“All patrol officers have their own body camera and it is policy for it to be active when they are dispatched for a call,” Sayles said. “The camera will automatically turn on when the patrol car’s lights are turned on and if the officer’s taser is turned on.”