SLU meeting
Buy Now

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles and Police and Fire Commission President Ron Watson speak at a Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) class focused on challenges facing communities and police departments on Wednesday at First Congregational Church.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Police Chief Andre Sayles discussed new technology that is helping police do their job as well as challenges facing police across the country during a Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) class on Wednesday at First Congregational Church.

Ron Watson, Beloit Police and Fire Commission President, interviewed Sayles covering key issues challenging police departments locally and at the national level.

Tags

Recommended for you