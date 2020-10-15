BELOIT — Beloit police are still seeking help from the public as they continue to investigate the Oct. 3 fatal shooting of a woman near the intersection of Grand and Park avenues.
No suspects have been publicly identified and no arrests have been made related to the shooting that resulted in the death of Chelsey R. Payton, 26, and left Jeffery D. Scott, 32, injured. Payton was a mother of five children and was beloved by family and friends
The shooting occurred in the early morning hours. A large group of people had gathering near the intersection. Police initially responded to areport of gunfire at the scene.
Several shots were reportedly fired at the scene and reporters observed shattered car windows and other damage at the scene.
In an Oct. 9 Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department stated the investigation was “complicated” due to the large number of people involved.
“Please reach out so that we can help Chelsey’s family get answers in this senseless tragedy,” the post said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s non-emergency line at 608-757-2244 or Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online at p3tips.com/482. A smartphone application is available for streamlined tip submission.