BELOIT — A teen suspect in the May 13 triple shooting on Nelson Avenue has been arrested, according to Beloit police.
Police responded to a home in the 900 block of East Grand Avenue on June 2 and were able to peacefully take a 15-year-old suspect into custody on three counts of attempted homicide for his alleged role in wounding teens aged 16, 18 and 19 in the May 13 shooting.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, officers responded at around 5:15 p.m. in the area of Nelson Avenue and Switchtrack Alley. Initial investigation indicated the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Nelson Avenue.
In 2021, Beloit police have reported one homicide involving a firearm and eight non-fatal shootings. In 2020, Beloit police investigated 16 non-fatal shootings and two gun-related homicides.
In an unrelated investigation, Omar A. Marin, 18, was arrested on warrants out of Winnebago County, Illinois for a South Beloit Police Department investigation into a March 25 non-fatal shooting on Washington Street in South Beloit.
South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman confirmed Marin was taken into custody on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. He remains in custody in Rock County, and Truman said the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office would initiate an extradition request to Rock County authorities following his initial court appearance in Rock County Circuit Court.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, South Beloit police responded at around noon to the 400 block of Washington Street for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries before being transferred to a hospital in Madison. The shooting marks the first time someone was shot in South Beloit since July 28, 2018 when two people were killed and a third person was critically injured following a shooting in the 100 block of Lincoln Street.