BELOIT — Police say a suspect was taken into custody near Beloit College late Thursday night after chase from Janesville to Beloit.
The incident began Thursday night as a domestic disturbance around 9 p.m. in Janesville, police said. When the suspect fled, police pursued a vehicle into Beloit and deployed stop sticks.
Police said the suspect then fled on foot in the 700 block of Park Avenue.
No shots were fired, and police said there was neither an active shooter at the Beloit College campus nor any danger to the public.
Police had asked community members to avoid the area during the incident as they set up a perimeter and worked to bring the suspect into custody.