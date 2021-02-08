BELOIT—Police say they have arrested a 22-year-old man suspected of shooting and inuring another man on Sunday.
The Beloit Police Department said the shooting occurred at 8:44 p.m. on Sunday near Woodward and Park avenues.
Znobian AD McAdory of Beloit was arrested on suspicion of first degree reckless injury, first degree recklessly endangering safety, and criminal damage to property.
A Beloit Police Department Facebook post said McAdory was belligerent with other people in a car near the corner of Woodward and Park Avenue when the incident escalated and he allegedly fired a handgun.
The victim, a 43-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital and treated for a non-life threatening injury. He was later released.
After being arrested, police said McAdory ripped the booking room phone out of the wall and kicked and damaged a squad car.