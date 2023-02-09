Daniel Barkes, Vice President of Development for Hendricks Commercial Properties, answers questions that the Beloit Plan Commission had in regards to a proposed entertainment venue during a meeting Wednesday.
BELOIT- The Beloit Plan Commission unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday recommending city council approval of a proposed entertainment venue at 625 Third St.
Angus-Young on behalf of Hendricks Commercial Properties went before the Plan Commission with a proposal for a Planned Unit Development Master Land Use Plan for the entertainment venue.
Hendricks Commercial Properties also asked the Plan Commission for their consideration of amending an ordinance to the zoning district at to allow the venue to be built. This consideration was also approved and forwarded to the city council.
The City Council will consider plans for the entertainment venue at a future meeting that has not yet been scheduled.
“We hope to have the planned unit development approved in March,” said Daniel Barkes, Vice President of Development for Hendricks Commercial Properties.
The venue, to be called Henry Dorrbaker’s, would provide both indoor and outdoor entertainment. The business is named after Henry Dorrbaker who opened the first bowling alley in Beloit in 1899 at 426 State St.
A final name of the establishment is not confirmed but the Hendricks Commercial Properties is currently using Henry Dorrbaker’s as the placeholder name, according to Barkes.
Construction is expected to begin on Jan 2, 2024.
The entertainment venue is projected to have an outdoor patio that would include outdoor yard games, a stage and access to a walk-up bar connected to the inside. The patio and outdoor space is projected to take up 5,400 square feet. The outdoor space would also include access for food truck parking.
The venue would renovate 18,939 square feet of the existing building on the Ironworks campus. The indoor area would include duckpin bowling, a stage, two bars, indoor yard games and an arcade.
Duckpin bowling consists of smaller bowling balls and pins that are shorter and lighter.
Several agencies commented on the first draft of the project’s application.
The Downtown Beloit Association supports the addition of the entertainment venue to the area, but expressed concerns about the size and lighting of the roof top sign, according to the public notice.
Hendricks Commercial Properties requested an 8-by-118-foot roof mounted sign with 5-foot tall channel letters mounted to the steel framework.
The company also requests two marquee signs and one double-sided projected sign. One of the conditions the project has to meet before approval is that on site signage cannot exceed 1,170 square feet.
The 5-foot tall letters would be on top of a 35-foot wall, said Joe Stadelman, President of Angus-Young Associates.
On Wednesday, a community member, Rick Dexter, voiced his concern on the potential noise problems that would occur from an outdoor music venue.
“According to the city’s ordinance already put in place the noise that would come from an outdoor music event would not be allowed,” Dexter said. “I have voiced my concerns previously about the signage as well.”
Before voting to approve the recommendation, Plan Commission member Michael Flesch mentioned that he was initially conflicted with the signage.
“I had to do a lot of soul searching when it came to the venue and its large signage,” Flesch said. “If this location was purchased by a manufacturer then they would have lights and noises coming from it and we would not have any say in the matter. It is not located in a residential area and people living downtown should expect more noises and lights surrounding where they live.”
The Beloit Daily News asked Barkes for more details about the entertainment venue, including cost. He explained that a news release will be issued in the future with more details.