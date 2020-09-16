BELOIT — The Beloit Police and Fire Commission will have a tough road ahead in making a selection for a future police chief, with the commission meeting on Wednesday to begin planning for the task.
Current Police Chief David Zibolski’s last day with the department will be Sept. 25 before he leaves for the chief’s position in Fargo, North Dakota.
In his absence, Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther is expected to assign Police Inspector Thomas Stigler as interim chief. The PFC is set to meet on Sept. 28 and potentially ratify Luther’s appointment of Stigler.
PFC President Ron Watson said the PFC is starting the chief search during a key moment for policing in America.
“This requires we act with speed, but to do so in a way that minimizes the time required on the front end of the process so we can spend as much time on the candidates and making sure we get the kind of chief that we want to take Beloit to the next level,” Watson said.
Multiple commissioners said they were displeased with how long the selection process took for its latest search, which resulted in the hiring of then-interim fire chief Daniel Pease, that took nine months to complete.
“I think this creates an incredible opportunity,” Watson said. “We have the ability to shape how policing and public trust will develop and unfold in our city over the next five to 10 years. Part of that involves finding a chief who is willing to articulate and invocate a cultural change.”
In finding a new chief, Commissioner Tom Johnson said that cultural responsiveness “is paramount” in any potential finalist for police chief in Beloit.
Commissioner Ralph Berkley said it was “imperative” the commission find someone “who is forward-thinking and can relate to the community, while being culturally-aware.”
Commissioner Dennis Murphy added, “I feel strongly that we implement someone who has energy and goes the extra distance to communicate with the community.”
To start the process, the PFC instructed City Attorney Elizabeth Krueger to contact GovHR, the company responsible for past chief search and selection processes, to secure a quote and a potential meeting to discuss expectations before moving forward.