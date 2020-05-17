BELOIT — The Beloit Fire Department didn’t have to look far for its new leader, as the Beloit Police and Fire Commission promoted interim chief Daniel Pease following meeting on Friday morning.
The commission voted unanimously to approve hiring Pease as chief after meeting in closed session for just under 10 minutes.
Earlier in the week the PFC interviewed finalists Pease and Crystal Lake, Illinois Fire Rescue Department Deputy Chief Christopher Olsen.
Pease has spent the last two months in the City of Beloit’s Emergency Operations Center and has played a crucial role in keeping city employees and residents safe from the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“My top priority is the health and safety of the firefighters during this pandemic,” Pease said. “The Beloit community deserves the best level of service the fire department can deliver and this is accomplished through the dedication and expertise of the men and women of this department.”
Beloit PFC President Mardell Jacobsen said Pease had the commission’s “full support.”
“You are the right person for the position and we are pleased with all the changes that have happened so far in the fire department,” Jacobsen told Pease following the vote. “We approve of everything the department has done in dealing with daily operations and dealing with the (COVID-19) pandemic.”
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, Pease joined BFD in March of 2018 from the Highland Park, Illinois Fire Department, where he served as chief after spending 30 years in the department. Pease started his career as a first responder in 1987, working for 13 years at Northfield, Illinois Fire Rescue before joining Highland Park.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in fire science from Southern Illinois University and a Master’s degree in business/public administration from Columbia Southern University. Pease comes from from a firefighter family and has a total of nine family members in the fire service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.