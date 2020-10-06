BELOIT—The Beloit Police and Fire Commission met Tuesday to discuss stakeholder groups that should be involved in the process as a new police chief is sought.
PFC President Ron Watson said various groups would be contacted by GovHR, the commission’s search firm, to get input on what they want in a chief.
Groups discussed Tuesday included department command staff, Beloit police union, Beloit NAACP, Beloit College Black Lives Matter, Showing Up For Racial Justice (SURJ) and multiple faith groups.
The PFC will meet on Oct. 15 to determine future meeting dates over the expected 12 to 15 week hiring process, Watson said.