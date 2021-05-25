BELOIT—The Beloit Police and Fire Commission (PFC) took action on Monday to reorganize and welcome new member to the commission.
The PFC voted to re-name Commissioner Ron Watson as president, along with naming Commissioner Ana Kelly vice president and Commissioner Tom Johnson as secretary.
The reorganization on Monday marked the first meeting for newly-appointed Commissioner Nailah Adama. Adama replaces outgoing commissioner Ralph Berkley. Adama currently works as a teacher at Merrill Elementary in the School District of Beloit.