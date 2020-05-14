BELOIT — The Beloit Police and Fire Commission is expected to make a decision on who will be the new Beloit fire chief at a meeting today.
The commission will meet in closed session via teleconference at 10 a.m. at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St., to potentially pick a new fire chief. Finalists for the job are interim Beloit fire chief Daniel Pease and Crystal Lake, Illinois Fire Rescue Department Deputy Chief Christopher Olsen.
The PFC will reconvene in open session following closed session for possible action on a chief selection, according to the meeting’s agenda.
The anticipated selection could close out a 10-month process that was prompted by former chief Brad Liggett departing for the fire chief’s position in Freeport, Illinois.
The hiring process was slowed first by the 2019 holiday season and later by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the search for a new chief started, the PFC issued a public input survey in September of 2019 and hosted a meeting with local fire union members in November of 2019 for aspects they would like to see in the department’s new leader.
When asked about whether the PFC would host additional public input sessions before a selection was made, Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard said the PFC “took great care” to field public input.
Pease joined BFD in March of 2018 from the Highland Park, Illinois Fire Department, where he served as chief after spending 30 years in the department. Pease started his career as a first responder in 1987, working for 13 years at Northfield, Illinois Fire Rescue before joining Highland Park.
Olsen started in the fire service in 1989 as a paid on-call volunteer firefighter in Woodstock, Illinois before joining Crystal Lake in August of 1992, as previously reported by the Beloit Daily News.
The public may participate in the open session portion of the agenda by calling 571-317-3112 and entering access code 906-517-293. All phones will be muted and in-person meeting attendance will be limited.
