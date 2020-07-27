BELOIT—The Beloit Police and Fire Commission could streamline the citizen complaint process to make it easier for the public to follow guidelines required in formal grievance proceedings.
The PFC met on Monday and heard a presentation by special legal counsel Jenna Rousseau on potential changes to the process.
Rousseau recommended the PFC adopt a standard complaint guidance document along with a standard complaint form for individuals to file complaints against police and fire department officials.
“This would clarify for members of the public what the process is,” Rousseau said. “It provides clarity to everyone involved.”
Both departments are required to conduct internal complaint investigations and the PFC serves as the body that hears evidence in complaint investigations before making final rulings on findings of the complaint.
The PFC voted unanimously to direct Rousseau to develop a standard guidance document, standard complaint form and a proposed rules revision to come before the next PFC meeting.
Nine citizen complaints were filed against Beloit police in 2019, with one being sustained. Thirty-one internal complaints were also investigated by command staff.
, according to Police Chief David Zibolski. Complaint data for the fire department was not immediately available as of Monday night.
The Beloit Daily News has filed a records request under the Wisconsin Open Records Law regarding complaints in the police department.
