BELOIT—Beloit Pentecostal Assembly is holding an event called Celebrating Youth on Aug. 21 from 3-6 p.m. in partnership with Madison Pentecostal Assembly.
The festivities will be held outside the church at 2639 Sunshine Lane, the home of the former McLenegan Elementary School.
“The meaning of youth is the time of life when one is young—the period between childhood and maturity. Today we are living in a fast-paced world where technology is taking over and we don’t see as many children playing outdoors,” said Director of Youth Christian Education Carmela Pulliam.
“We need to give kids a day to just be kids and have fun,” said Madison Pentecostal Bishop Eugene Johnson.
To get kids in the act of play the event will offer kickball, kite flying, double-dutch, relay games and crafts. There will be brats and hot dogs and other snacks. Kids can play “back-to-school bingo” where they play to win prizes consisting of school supplies.
“With the gun violence and crime that we’ve been having in Beloit, we also want the children to know God has a plan for their lives,” Pulliam said.
The church has about 10 acres of land.
“We are going to utilize every bit of that and have fun and play games,” Pulliam said.
Pulliam said about 25 people are working to make the event possible, with some of them assisting with games and crafts.
Pulliam said there will be special safety considerations for the event.
“We want to acknowledge the health of you and your children are important to us. Please make the best decision for your household regarding this event. We ask that if you or your children are not feeling well, sick, fever, body aches, cough, chills, etc. to please stay home. Masks will be enforced and thorough sanitizing will be done throughout the event,” Pulliam said.
Johnson explained how the church purchased the school property in December of 2015. It also has churches in Madison, Tomah and Appleton, Wisconsin.
Johnson said the focus of the church is to help single African-American mothers and their children and those who need help the most. He said he finds when the church can help mothers with their children, it can ease some of their burden and help the family as a whole.
Johnson said the Madison church has had success cultivating relationships with children and teaching them discipline, leadership, public speaking and other skills to help them to do better in school and build successful lives.
In Beloit, the church is working to build trust in the nearby community and do more outreach. Johnson said the church is committed to Beloit, even though there are challenges such as a transient population.
“We encourage independence and hard work,” Johnson said.