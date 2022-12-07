BELOIT- A Beloit pavement striping project will cost the city more than expected.
The City of South Beloit and the City of Beloit had an agreement in place to share the cost of pavement striping.
Originally the Beloit pavement striping cost was not to exceed $20,273.30, but after the construction was complete the striping cost ended up costing $25,264.35.
Once construction was completed Scot Prindiville, Beloit city engineer, confirmed the measured quantities and verified that the cost of work performed in Wisconsin is greater than the dollar amount contained in the agreement.
The contractor who performed the work was hired by South Beloit, according to Public Works Director Bill Frisbee.
In an amendment agreed upon on Monday night, Beloit will reimburse South Beloit for the percentage cost of the work performed in Wisconsin.
South Beloit will be responsible for paying the costs for the work performed in Illinois being 35% not to exceed $12,897.15.
Beloit will be responsible for paying the costs for the work performed in Wisconsin, being 65% or $23,951.85.
Beloit will be responsible for paying 50% shown on the proposal with a unit price of “lump sum” (Traffic Control) estimated to be approximately $1,012.50 plus an additional $300.00 for change orders.
Beloit will be able to pay its portion of the cost though the Capital Improvement Plan Budget, according to Frisbee.