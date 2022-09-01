Families from all over the Stateline Area flock to Friends of RiverFront “Movie on the Big Lawn” each year. The free outdoor movie takes place on the big lawn at Riverside Park, right along the Rock River.
BELOIT—It’s time again to blow up the giant inflatable movie screen for the big outdoor movie blowout of the summer at Riverside Park.
Friends of Riverfront will end its season of summer music, dancing and entertainment on Sept. 9 with the Movie on the Big Lawn at Riverside Park, located on the shores of the Rock River.
The featured family film this year is the Pixar animated movie “Cars.” Activities will begin and food will be available starting at 6 p.m. and the movie is scheduled to begin at dusk.
Jennifer Kodl, executive director of Friends of Riverfront, said this has been a wonderful summer season for the organization’s activities in Riverside Park. Friends of Riverfront presents the outdoor concert series called Music at Harry’s Place each year, as well as Dancing at Harry’s Place, where residents are treated to free dance lessons. Both events are held at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion near the lagoon at Riverside Park.
Kodl noted Friends of Riverfront had to cancel it’s 2020 series of outdoor concerts and the movie due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, Music at Harry’s Place was back for an abbreviated schedule of nine concerts. This summer, 11 concerts were presented between June and August.
“In 2022 we were definitely back in action,” Kodl said. “The bands were just terrific. We had a very good summer.”
On Sept. 9, the event will begin with the crew from Sunset Cinema setting up the 50-foot inflatable movie screen, which Kodl said is an attraction in itself. Then, there will be games and attractions for kids and family members before the movie. Dabadooya and Company will be offering face painting and balloons for kids. There also will be free glow necklaces and free popcorn. Food trucks and other food vendors will be at the park selling some area favorite taste treats.
Thrivent Financial and the School District of Beloit are the sponsors for the evening’s events, Kodl said. She said the Friends of Riverfront are fortunate to have local sponsors who make it possible to present free family-friendly events for the people of the Stateline Area.
The featured movie is an animated classic. Cars was first released in 2006. Voice actors include Owen Wilson as Lightning McQueen, Larry the Cable Guy as Mater the tow truck, Paul Newman as Doc Hudson and Bonnie Hunt as Sally Carrera.
The movie follows the adventures of Lightning McQueen, a rookie race car, who is determined to win the prestigious Piston Cup race. He meets some interesting characters in Radiator Springs and learns some lessons in humility along the way.
Kodl noted that the Movie on the Big Lawn as well as the Music at Harry’s Place concert series draws people from all over the Stateline Area.
“We are very proud that we are able to draw people to Beloit and make them aware of all the great things going on in the community,” she said.
Kodl said bringing people to the riverfront area of Beloit is part of the mission of Friends of Riverfront.
“Our mission is to animate and maintain the riverfront,” she said.