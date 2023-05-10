Randy and Linda Gracyalny

Randy Gracyalny will be stepping down as director of liturgy and music at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish soon. His wife, Linda, often accompanied the church choir on piano during services.

 Photo provided

BELOIT — For Randy Gracyalny, music is a key part of worship services. For 33 years, he has been the director of liturgy and music at the Our Lady of the Assumption Parish.

Now, Gracyalny believes it is time to change his tune and he is stepping aside from his role and hoping to spend more time with his family. However, he stressed he still will be part of the parish, as he has been since he was in the sixth grade.