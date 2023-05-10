BELOIT — For Randy Gracyalny, music is a key part of worship services. For 33 years, he has been the director of liturgy and music at the Our Lady of the Assumption Parish.
Now, Gracyalny believes it is time to change his tune and he is stepping aside from his role and hoping to spend more time with his family. However, he stressed he still will be part of the parish, as he has been since he was in the sixth grade.
He has enjoyed the time he has brought music to the church services, and he has enjoyed working with the choir members and members of the parish.
“I guess what has brought the most joy has been when everyone came together, singing robustly,” he said.
As a tribute to the music he has brought to the parish in the past three decades, a special concert will be presented at 3 p.m. May 21 at Our Lady of the Assumption, 2222 Shopiere Road.
“We have invited former and current choir members, and there will be brass, woodwind and percussion instruments,” Gracyalny said.
He said, so far, about 42 voices have committed to the concert choir. There also will be music provided by the Gracyalny family, including brothers, sisters, sons and daughters, nieces and nephews. He said about 20 family members are set to bring music to the special concert.
There even will be an original song written by Gracyalny.
“I have written things over the years, when the need arose,” he said.
A free-will offering will be suggested for those attending the concert. Funds will be used to supplement the stipends for musicians who perform with the choir during special services for Christmas and Easter.
Gracyalny earned a bachelor’s degree in vocal and instrumental music education from Milton College in 1979. He actually began working part-time at Our Lady of the Assumption (OLA) in 1976. He continued to work part-time as a music planner and music leader until 1984. He then took a job in appliance and furniture sales before starting his full-time job as director of music and liturgy at OLA in 1990.
His wife, Linda, has accompanied the choir on piano for as long as Randy has been music director.
Gracyalny said, although he has been very happy with his work with OLA, his position required himself and his wife to work each weekend.
“There have been many times when I was late to, or missed a family event,” he said of his work schedule. “Both my wife and I would like to have more time with the family.”
Gracyalny said he will continue in his position at OLA until the end of June.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed what I have done over the years,” he said.