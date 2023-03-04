BELOIT - Once again, members of a Beloit basketball team faced fans from an opposing team who dressed as gang members and allegedly made comments with racial undertones, according to parents of players.
The behavior was recorded on cell phones at Friday's WIAA Division 1 Regional Semifinals game against Muskego-Norway in Muskego, Wisconsin.
In photos and video given to the Beloit Daily News, Muskego fans, who appeared to be all white students, can be seen wearing black tank top shirts, pajama pants and ski masks. The fans were standing on the floor of the gym in a roped off area while empty bleacher seats are seen behind them.
This is not the first time a Beloit Memorial High School basketball team faced such behavior. On Nov. 23, 2021, the Beloit Memorial High School girls basketball team played at Janesville Parker High School, where fans dressed in similar ganster apparel. Janesville Parker school officials and some students apologized for the behavior after the incident was reported by local media. Both the girls team and the boys team at Beloit have several Black players.
In addition to the student fans wearing gangster or "thug" outfits, players and parents say there was a racial slur written in the dust on a locker in the visiting team's locker room. There also was the word "Monkeys" and a swastika drawn in the dust in the locker room, parents said.
Tanya Karl, a parent of one of the Beloit players, said some of the players took photos with their cell phones of the offensive words in the locker room.
Toward the end of the game, a referee ejected some of the students from the Muskego fan area.
"What is this. This is 2023 for goodness sake," she said.
She said that the Beloit players had to walk past the crowd of the Muskego fans dressed as gangsters to get to the locker room at half-time and at the end of the game.
"But our kids went through it with their heads held high," Karl said.
She said there was a moment at the end of the game when a few Beloit players exchanged words with the Muskego fans, but there was no physical confrontation.
Beloit lost to Muskego on Friday 65 - 70. Muskego lost to Mukwonago on Saturday 55 - 63.
Ashley Hereford, another parent of a Beloit player, said the Muskego fans were making noise with flutes and using their flashlights on their cell phones to distract the Beloit players when they were trying to make their way to the basket. But they did more offensive things, she said.
"They were making monkey noises," she said. "I asked their athletic director what does that mean? He wouldn't answer."
At most conference games it is announced before the game that no noisemakers or flashlights are allowed during the game.
She said she and other parents contacted the school district in Muskego about the incident, and they contacted the WIAA about the behavior.
"It's just sad that our kids continually have to be the bigger person in these situations," Hereford said.
A statement from School District of Beloit Superintendent Willie Garrison II indicated the incident is being investigated by the Beloit and Muskego school districts.
"Last night (March 3) at our boy's basketball playoff game vs. Muskego, some unacceptable actions transpired. We are aware of the alleged racial slurs written and unsportsmanlike phrases being chanted," the emails statement from Garrison read. "Beloit and the Muskego school districts administration are cooperating with each other, and an investigation is being conducted. We take this matter very seriously. All students should be able to play in a safe, competitive sports environment. These actions do not represent our beliefs or mission statement. We want our student-athletes and families to know we want safe learning environments in our schools and at athletic/activities events."
State Sen. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, said the behavior demonstrated by the Muskego fans is unacceptable.
“Beloit students who traveled to Muskego to play a game that they love were instead met with hate, swastikas, and racial slurs," a written statement from Spreitzer's office said. "I support the School District of Beloit’s investigation of this incident, and the Muskego-Norway School District must treat this with the seriousness that it deserves. I stand with our students, their families, and our community against racism. Our students deserve better.”
State Rep. Clinton Anderson, D-Beloit also condemned the behavior of student fans at the game.
“What took place at the Beloit Memorial boys basketball game vs Muskego was incredibly harmful to not only our student athletes, but to our entire community,” Anderson said in a written statement. “I support the leadership of the School District of Beloit and Dr. Garrison to thoroughly investigate what took place at Muskego. As a proud alumni of Beloit Memorial, I stand with our boys during this time.”